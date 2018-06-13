Tulsa Business Loses Computers, T.V. In Overnight Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Business Loses Computers, T.V. In Overnight Burglary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa business is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke in and stole their computers and T.V.

The owner of NU Roof & Construction said two thieves broke in early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man snatching a flat screen T.V. off the wall at NU Roof and Construction, near the BA and Highway 169. 

An outdoor camera captured a woman working with him and shows the man putting the T.V. into a Tahoe.

"They didn't have any hesitation. They just went in and did it. No rhyme or reason about it," said Owner Chris Merriott

Merriott said the thief didn’t stop there.

He went for two Apple desktop computers next, but Merriott is hopeful those will be tracked down soon.

"Apple's got it set up to where the computers will be found once they're turned on," Merriott said. 

He said the alarm system went off around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and said police responded quickly but said the thieves worked fast, too.

"He's in and out within just a couple of minutes," said Merriott. 

He said the total value of everything stolen adds up to about $5,000, not counting damage to the door and the alarm system. 

"Don't really know what to feel other than just angry that thieves are out there breaking in and taking people’s hard-earned things and product and equipment," Merriott said. 

Merriott said even with clear, high-quality surveillance video, he plans to beef up security at his business, hoping nothing like this happens again.

"Changing the glass out to where it's non-breakable, tempered glass," he said. 

Merriott said customers should not be concerned about their information being compromised because of the passwords set on the company's computers. 

The owner is offering a $1,000 cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

