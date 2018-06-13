Former Mounds Coach Charged With Second-Degree Rape

A former Mounds High School Girls basketball coach has posted bond after being charged in connection with inappropriate relationships with two students.

Brett Brooksher was booked Tuesday on charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Court documents say one of Brooksher's former players said she had sex with him about 100 times starting when she was a junior.

Another former player told investigators Brooksher had kissed and touched her several times during her senior year.