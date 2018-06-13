First Look At New Downtown Building, Groundbreaking Set For Friday

A new 100,000 square feet building is set to be built in downtown Tulsa.

Images have now been released giving a first view of what the building will look like.

Located at 1st and Elgin, it will be the new downtown and executive offices for Valley National Bank.

VNB will take up close to 30,000 square feet of the space.

The rest of the building will house offices and a rooftop “In the Raw” sushi bar.

Groundbreaking is set for Friday at 10:00 a.m.