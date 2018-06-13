First Look At New Downtown Building, Groundbreaking Set For Friday

A new 100,000 square feet building is set to be built in downtown Tulsa. Images have now been released giving a first view of what the building will look like.More >>
A new 100,000 square feet building is set to be built in downtown Tulsa. Images have now been released giving a first view of what the building will look like.More >>
A former Mounds High School Girls basketball coach has posted bond after being charged in connection with inappropriate relationships with two students.More >>
A former Mounds High School Girls basketball coach has posted bond after being charged in connection with inappropriate relationships with two students.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!