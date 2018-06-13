The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club and wounded another patron in the leg is allowed to travel while out on bond.

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club and wounded another patron in the leg is allowed to travel while out on bond.

(Denver Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. P...

(Denver Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. P...

FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...

(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Republican lawmakers say the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice a year ago has only strengthened their commitment to protecting gun rights.

Republican lawmakers say the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice a year ago has only strengthened their commitment to protecting gun rights.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who w...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who w...

A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This October 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, p...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the release of 911 audio and officer body camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

One Las Vegas police officer's body camera captured him helping terrified concertgoers duck rapid gunfire and then carrying a wounded woman to safety before driving her to a hospital following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A 28-minute recording among some 10 hours of select video clips released by police Wednesday provides another glimpse of the horror and heroism that unfolded after a gunman fired from an upper floor of a Las Vegas Strip resort into an open-air concert, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.

It was the sixth periodic release of documents, video and audio collected by authorities following the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

"You gotta go! We're in the firing zone! He can see us from here!" the unidentified officer tells people near the stage as the concert turned to chaos under barrages of gunfire.

____

1:20 p.m.

Video from police body cameras show some of the first officers to respond to the Las Vegas shooting directing people to take cover, arming themselves and gathering in groups to try to find the gunman.

One video released by police Wednesday shows an officer and his partner taking a woman to a hospital, where wounded people were being loaded on gurneys outside.

Another officer is heard saying, "It's coming from the Mandalay Bay!" Bursts of rapid gunfire are heard and the unidentified officer directs people to duck behind a police vehicle.

It marks the sixth batch of information released after media organizations, including The Associated Press, sued for video, audio and documents from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds.

Police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the information.

___

12:35 p.m.

Police have released video from body cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip resort and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The footage was made public Wednesday. It marks the sixth batch of information released after media organizations, including The Associated Press, sued for video, audio and documents from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the information.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the elected head of the Police Department, has said the investigation hasn't identified a motive for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and killed himself before police reached him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.