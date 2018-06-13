Media Reports: Kyler Murray To Forgo Senior Year At OU In 2019 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Media Reports: Kyler Murray To Forgo Senior Year At OU In 2019

Posted: Updated:
By News9.com
By Associated Press

Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.

Kyler Murray says he is committed to playing football for Oklahoma this season even after becoming a top-10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics June 4, putting him in position for a signing bonus of about $4.8 million to play baseball.

