Media Reports: Kyler Murray To Forgo Senior Year At OU In 2019

Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Energy FC forward Cody Laurendi came on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz this past Sunday to preview the 2018 World Cup.More >>
Energy FC forward Cody Laurendi came on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz this past Sunday to preview the 2018 World Cup.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
Sources say OU quarterback Kyler Murray will forgo his senior year with the University of Oklahoma football program to begin his career in professional baseball in 2019.More >>
Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches.More >>
Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches.More >>
North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.More >>
North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.More >>