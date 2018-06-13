Initiative to split up California projected to make ballot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Initiative to split up California projected to make ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - An initiative that seeks to split California into three states is projected to qualify for the state's November ballot.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said late Tuesday the initiative needed 365,880 valid petition signatures to qualify and random sampling projects a number of valid signatures greater than 110 percent of the requirement.

The latest proposal for splitting up the Golden State is promoted by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Timothy Draper. It would create the states of Northern California, Southern California and a narrow central coast strip retaining the name California.

Even if voters back the initiative an actual split would require several more steps including approval from Congress.

Certification that the initiative has qualified for the ballot will come on June 28.

