Domestic Strangulation Cases In OKC, Highlight Hidden Problem - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Domestic Strangulation Cases In OKC, Highlight Hidden Problem

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Two separate, violent domestic abuse cases reported in Oklahoma City this week are highlighting an often-unseen, yet prevalent crime across our state. Strangulation can easily lead to death, but some are working to change the statistics.

Palomar, Oklahoma City’s Family Justice Center, reports that 70% of the domestic violence victims it serves have been strangled by their intimate partner. The organization’s leaders say simply reporting these crimes when they happen is a step in the right direction.

Since opening last year, Palomar has spent time educating victims, officers, prosecutors, doctors and nurses on the dangers of strangulation.

CEO Kim Garrett says the crime would often go unreported in the past because the wounds are often invisible.

“Sometimes when officers arrive on scene, it’ll be the offender who actually has the injury,” she said,” because if you’re fighting for your life, what are you going to do? You’ll do anything.”

Garrett said the internal injuries suffered can lead to blood clots, voice loss and even deadly strokes, though. Plus, a domestic strangling victim is 750-times more likely to be murdered by their partner later.

“David Prater, the DA, says it’s actually an appetizer for homicide,” said Garrett.

Experts say it only takes four pounds of pressure in the right place to kill someone. Opening an aluminum can with one finger uses around 20 pounds of pressure.

In one of this week's cases, the victim was lying down with her twin 2-year-olds when their father attacked her. Despite being punched repeatedly and choked until she saw stars, she did not want to press charges.

In the other case, the victim's 8-year-old was in the home as her partner beat her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, he was still punching her in the face.

Garrett said these incidents have a major long-term impact on the children as well.

Read Also: Palomar Gives HOPE To Kids Exposed To Trauma In OKC

“You’ll see issues with substance abuse, mental health issues, suicidal ideation or completion,” she said. “There’s direct correlations to trauma exposure.”

Garrett believes our community is slowly changing for the better, though, with more victims reporting the crimes and prosecutors pushing for stricter punishment for suspects.

If you need help escaping an abusive relationship, connect to resources by clicking here.

You can also call the 24-hour Safeline at 1-800-522-SAFE (7233).

Read Related Story: Minority Women More Likely To Experience Domestic Violence

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.