Grand Jury Indicts Two Men For Kidnapping, Murder In Seminole County

A federal grand jury indicted two men for murder and kidnapping in Seminole County.

Investigators say Matthew Armstrong and Nicholas Faulkner kidnapped Nichole Owl in April 2017 and tied her to a tree.

Armstrong and Faulkner accused Owl of stealing drugs and money, prosecutors say, and then Armstrong shot and killed her.

The indictment says the suspects buried Owl’s body in the woods beneath a layer of concrete.