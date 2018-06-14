Parole board hears former juror's death sentence regrets

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

Corrections in a top medical journal and an investigation of research misconduct allegations at a major university give a glimpse into how scientists set the record straight when mistakes are made.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). FILE - This Dec. 29, 2011 file photo shows the entrance to the editorial offices of the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the journal retracted and republished a landmark study on the Medi...

Much like Hollywood and politics, sexual harassment plagues science, too, and new report urges a culture change in universities that train next generation of scientists.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

Firefighters near Minneapolis rescue a 180-pound Saint Bernard from the second-story roof of an overhang outside his home.

(Anthony Scavo/Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department via AP). This June 8, 2018, photo provided by the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, shows firefighter David O'Keeffe helping to rescue a Saint Bernard named Whiskey f...

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

Two online gamers will be making their first appearances in federal court for their alleged roles in hoax calls that led a police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.

A months-long effort to digitize the authenticated genealogies of Mayflower passengers has been completed, making it easier for people to determine if they are descended from a Pilgrim.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger speaks as he poses for a photograph at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death ro...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 i...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger poses for a photo at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death row inmate Raymond T...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former juror on a death penalty trial said Thursday that he was "frankly upset" to read information last year about the terrible childhood of the man he and 11 other jurors recommended be executed two decades ago.

The upbringing of killer Raymond Tibbetts was presented as a debate between his attorneys, who said his background was terrible, and prosecutors, who said it wasn't that bad, ex-juror Ross Geiger told the Ohio Parole Board.

Thus, Geiger said he was surprised when he came across information presented to the board last year that documented horrific facts about Tibbetts' early years, but which jurors never heard.

"It was like just a different story," Geiger said at the beginning of an 86-minute appearance before the board in a rare follow-up clemency hearing.

When Tibbetts was a boy, he and his brothers were tied to a single bed at night, were not fed properly, were thrown down stairs, had their fingers beaten with spatulas and were burned on heating registers, according to Tibbetts' application for mercy last year.

The only hints of Tibbetts' childhood at trial came from the lone witness who was called to talk about factors that might go against a death sentence, Geiger said. The witness was a psychiatrist who spoke briefly to members of Tibbetts' family.

"I was just struck and frankly upset that information that was available was not even addressed, other than in very summary fashion," Geiger said.

Tibbetts, 61, is set to die in October for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997.

In addition to the death sentence for killing Hicks, Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, during an argument that same day over Tibbetts' crack cocaine habit.

The 67-year-old Hicks had hired Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

The parole board voted 11-1 last year against mercy for Tibbetts. Republican Gov. John Kasich then delayed Tibbetts' execution after receiving a letter from Geiger saying he believed he and other jurors were misled about the "truly terrible conditions" of Tibbetts' upbringing.

Geiger acknowledged that during deliberations, jurors had access to a full report from the county human services department containing some of the worst details about Tibbetts' childhood.

Several board members asked Geiger why jurors didn't rely on that more.

Geiger acknowledged they could have, but also said they were inundated with material. He also likened the situation to students receiving a textbook from a teacher who didn't bother to explain what was in it.

"Is it too much to ask for a juror to rely on attorneys to provide the information that was available?" he said, referring to what he thought he should have heard during trial testimony.

Geiger said he isn't anti-death penalty now, but takes a more nuanced view of the issue. He said there was never any question about Tibbetts' guilt.

Hamilton County prosecutors have previously argued that Tibbetts' background does not outweigh his crimes. That includes stabbing Crawford after he had already beaten her to death, and then repeatedly stabbing Hicks, a "sick, defenseless, hearing-impaired man in whose home Tibbetts lived," they told the parole board.

The board planned to issue its ruling June 22.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

