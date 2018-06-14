Muskogee Police Seek Husband Who Shot Wife During Fight

Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting his wife during an argument at their Muskogee apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Police officer Lincoln Anderson says investigators believe 21-year-old Jesse Hansen shot the victim in the arm, neck and face when she attempted to leave the apartment in the 3500 block of West Lindsey just before 5:30 p.m.

Anderson says the 21-year-old victim was first taken to a Muskogee hospital, then transferred to a Tulsa hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Muskogee Police say they've recovered the gun as well as additional evidence.

They ask if anyone knows where Jesse Hansen is to give Muskogee Police a call at 918-682-COPS.