Muskogee Police Seek Husband Who Shot Wife During Fight - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Muskogee Police Seek Husband Who Shot Wife During Fight

Posted: Updated:
Muskogee Police photo of Jesse Hansen Muskogee Police photo of Jesse Hansen
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting his wife during an argument at their Muskogee apartment Wednesday afternoon. 

Police officer Lincoln Anderson says investigators believe 21-year-old Jesse Hansen shot the victim in the arm, neck and face when she attempted to leave the apartment in the 3500 block of West Lindsey just before 5:30 p.m.

Anderson says the 21-year-old victim was first taken to a Muskogee hospital, then transferred to a Tulsa hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Muskogee Police say they've recovered the gun as well as additional evidence. 

They ask if anyone knows where Jesse Hansen is to give Muskogee Police a call at 918-682-COPS. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.