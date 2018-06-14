Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Found Dead In His Cell

Oklahoma prison officials say an inmate on the state's death row has apparently taken his own life.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott says 35-year-old Jeremy Williams of Tulsa was found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Authorities say members of the prison's staff discovered Williams' body while conducting a head count on death row at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday.

Williams was sentenced to death for the June 22, 2004, murder of a bank teller during a robbery in Tulsa. The victim, 26-year-old Amber Rogers, was fatally shot during a robbery in which two other people, a customer and a second bank employee, were wounded.

Oklahoma hasn't carried out executions for more than three years after experiencing problems with its lethal injection protocol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.