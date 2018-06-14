Jenks Public Schools Looking To Fill Support Staff Vacancies

Jenks Public Schools continues to look for people in an effort to fill some support staff vacancies.

The district is holding a job fair at the Jenks Education Service Center at 211 East A Street from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

REMINDER - Job Fair for Classified Staff, Thursday, June 14, 2018 from 3:30-5:30pm. Become part of the Trojan Family and apply today - https://t.co/ae2CM3ehuE pic.twitter.com/2DB1DZPGdI — Jenks Public Schools (@jenksps) June 12, 2018

Some of the positions at Jenks Public Schools includes administrative assistants - para-professionals, early childhood assistants, child nutrition workers, bus drivers and teacher assistants.

More information about available positions can be found on the district's website.