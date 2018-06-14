TPS May Change Plan To Rename Lee Elementary School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS May Change Plan To Rename Lee Elementary School

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools is re-thinking a decision to rename Tulsa's Robert E. Lee Elementary school to simply Lee Elementary.

News On 6 obtained a copy of the letter sent by Principal Aubrey Flowers to parents on Wednesday.

Despite previous plans by Tulsa Public Schools to change the school's name to Lee Elementary on July 1st, Principal Flowers now says that won't happen.

The name change is coming after concerns about who the school is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

In Early May, TPS announced the school would be dropping "Robert E." and just become Lee Elementary.

5/7/2018 Related Story: TPS Announces Name Changes For Two Elementary Schools

However,  in Wednesday's letter to parents, Principal Flowers now says the Tulsa Board of Education is adding an item to the agenda at their June 18th meeting that would call for a new committee to meet during the summer months and develop a new name nomination.

Dear Lee parents and families,

I hope that this letter finds you well and enjoying these first few days of summer break with your children. I’m writing to share an update with you around the school renaming process.

Today I learned that at the next Tulsa Board of Education meeting on June 18, the action agenda will include an item that will delay the effective date of the school name change to “Lee School.” This means that the name change would not take effect on July 1. The item will provide for the board to convene a larger committee representative of the school community to meet during the summer months and develop a new name nomination.

I will be in touch to share updates as I learn more about how this process will work and about opportunities for our community to share feedback and suggestions.

All my best,
Aubrey Flowers

News On 6 reached out to Tulsa Public Schools to ask about the reason and if any parents will be part of the committee to select it.

