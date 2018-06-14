Police: App Alerts Victim To Tulsa Burglary & Tracks Stolen Car

Police look for a man suspected of shooting his wife during an argument at their Muskogee apartment Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police look for a man suspected of shooting his wife during an argument at their Muskogee apartment Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a 12 year old is in custody early Thursday and two others are on the run after officers say they broke into a business and stole the owner's car. Officers say an app on the victim's cell phone alerted him to the burglary and helped track his stolen 2017 Honda.More >>
Police say a 12 year old is in custody early Thursday and two others are on the run after officers say they broke into a business and stole the owner's car. Officers say an app on the victim's cell phone alerted him to the burglary and helped track his stolen 2017 Honda.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on