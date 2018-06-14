Police: App Alerts Victim To Tulsa Burglary & Tracks Stolen Car

Police say a 12 year old is in custody early Thursday and two others are on the run after officers say they broke into a business and stole the owner's car.

Officers say an app on the victim's cell phone alerted him to the burglary and helped track his stolen 2017 Honda.

Police say the car was recovered at the QuikTrip in the 2700 block of East Admiral Place. They say that is where three teens abandoned the car and ran off.

Officers say it started just before 1:15 a.m. when the victim woke up because of a headache and saw alerts on his phone that his business in the 3600 block of East 102nd Street had been broken into. A phone app showed video of someone throwing a brick into his business, walking inside and grabbing a pair of keys before driving off with the Honda.

Police say the victim used a GPS tracker on his phone to track his phone to the QuikTrip.

Officers say the mother of the 12 year old, told police where her son was and they arrested him near Archer and Utica. The other two boys, ages 13 and 16 are still on the run.

Police say the juvenile is being held on complaints of joyriding and resisting arrest.