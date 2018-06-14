Wetumka Police Department Announces First Rescue Pitbull K9 Offi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wetumka Police Department Announces First Rescue Pitbull K9 Officer

The Wetumka Police Department has announced the first rescue pitbull K9 officer in Oklahoma.

Officer Wildflower was adopted from the Throw Away Dogs Project. Throw Away Dogs Project is a Pennsylvania non-profit group that trains "unique" dogs to have a positive impact on the community.

