TYPros Looking For Great Ideas To Improve Tulsa

If you have a great idea that could improve Tulsa, Tulsa Young Professionals (TYPros) wants to help.

Seth Erkenbeck and Meredith Peebles chatted with 6 In The Morning Thursday about the TYPros Foundation Grant Cycle.

If you have an idea, TYPros wants you to post it on their Facebook page. You can also post your idea on TYPros Twitter page or TYPros Instagram page.

You'll then get an application, which is due by Wednesday, July 27th.

They'll notify the winners of the grants in October.