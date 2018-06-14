Sex abuse lawsuit against Oklahoma school to continue - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sex abuse lawsuit against Oklahoma school to continue

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging officials at an Oklahoma school did nothing to stop sexual attacks against a middle school student.

The ruling dated Monday allows the lawsuit against Washington Public Schools to go forward. Judge Stephen Friot did, however, remove from the lawsuit school Superintendent A.J. Brewer and Principal Stuart McPherson in their official capacities.

An attorney for the school and the two officials did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The lawsuit alleges school officials did nothing to stop attacks against the student during an 18-month period that began with shoving in December 2015, shortly after the then-11-year-old and his family moved into the district about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, and escalated into sexual assault the following February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.