The Latest: Murphy places state's first legal sports bets

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

Big hurdles for bold push to split California into 3 states

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

The Ohio Parole Board is set to hear from a juror who recommended that a convicted killer be sentenced to death, but now believes he should be spared.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger poses for a photo at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death row inmate Raymond T...

The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".

Mom of 4 kids killed in Florida standoff: I am heartbroken

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.

D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.

(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...

New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.

Supporters of immigrant scheduled for kidney transplant protest decision to deport him.

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on the start of legal sports betting in New Jersey (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

New Jersey has launched sports betting.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy kicked off a new era of gambling in the state, making the first official bets on Thursday morning at Monmouth Park, a racetrack near the Jersey shore.

He placed two $20 bets - one on Germany to win soccer's World Cup and another on the New Jersey Devils to win next year's Stanley Cup.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose.

The Borgata casino planned to start taking bets 30 minutes after Murphy made his.

Other casinos and tracks eventually plan to offer sports betting, but none has announced plans to do so in the next few days.

___

12:15 a.m.

Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

The Democrat will make the state's first legal sports bets Thursday morning at Monmouth Park, a racetrack near the Jersey shore in Oceanport.

It will have echoes of 1978, when then-Democratic Gov. Brendan Byrne threw the first dice at an Atlantic City casino with entertainer Steve Lawrence.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose.

The Borgata casino plans to start taking bets 30 minutes after they begin taking bets at Monmouth Park.

