New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

A Silver Alert has been issued for an Oklahoma City man. Police are looking for 83-year-old Rufus Hayes.More >>
President Donald Trump's foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign, New York's attorney general said Wednesday as she sued the charity, Trump and three of his children.More >>
A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging officials at an Oklahoma school did nothing to stop sexual attacks against a middle school student.More >>
Police are looking for a Broken Arrow man who walked away from court this week after being charged with child sex abuse.More >>
