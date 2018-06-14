Child Sex Abuse Suspect Walks Away From Tulsa Court

Police are looking for a Broken Arrow man who walked away from court this week after being charged with child sex abuse. Motaz Barzak came to his court appearance as scheduled then disappeared, records show.

Barzak is charged with four felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor. He was arrested in March after police say he caught a young teenage girl sending what he thought were inappropriate texts to a boy. Police say he began sexually abusing her as a way of punishment.

3/16/2018 Related Story: Broken Arrow Man Accused Of Molesting Minor Female

Barzak was already serving a deferred sentence for physically abusing the same girl.

A warrant is out for his arrest. If you know where Barzak is, you're asked to call police.