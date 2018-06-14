Burglar Confesses Hours After Ransacking Tulsa Business

A Tulsa business owner is breathing a sigh of relief after a suspected thief returned his stolen property hours after his office was ransacked.

Chris Marriott, the owner of NuRoof and Construction, said a man broke into their office early Wednesday morning and took two computers and a T.V. An outdoor camera captured a woman working with him and shows the man putting the T.V. into a Tahoe.

News On 6's Amy Slanchik reported on the burglary Wednesday night in the 6 p.m. newscast.

6/13/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Business Loses Computers, T.V. In Overnight Burglary

About an hour after the story aired, owner Chris Marriott got a call from the suspected thief who confessed to burglarizing the office. Marriott said the thief told him he had a drug problem.

Marriott said the man called back again around 9:30, saying he had left all the stolen property at Guts Church.

Marriott said he has the man's name and information and is waiting for police to catch up with him.