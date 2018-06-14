NY high court nixes Trump's bid to delay defamation suit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Trump wanted Summer Zervos' lawsuit frozen while a lower appellate court weighs his request to dismiss it or postpone it until after his presidency.

Zervos' lawyer, Mariann Wang (WAHNG'), says she looks forward to proceeding with the case "and exposing the truth."

Trump's lawyers at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP note that Thursday's ruling doesn't decide their main argument: That a sitting president can't be sued in a state court.

Zervos says Trump made unwanted advances in 2007, then defamed her by saying she lied. The Republican president has denied her allegations.

