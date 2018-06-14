Two Women Sought After ONEOK Field Burglary

Tulsa police are searching for two women who they say burglarized ONEOK Field.

Police say the women took two TVs in the early morning hours of May 23rd. Reports also say several items were damaged and broken.

One of the women appeared to have a large tattoo on her back or right shoulder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to tulsacrimestoppers.org.