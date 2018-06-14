Utah LGBT groups allowed in July Fourth parade after uproar

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

America's Freedom Festival at Provo will once again exclude an LGBT resource center for youths from its July 4 parade.

The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.

The threat of hot, windy weather and thunderstorms is posing more problems for firefighters battling a Colorado blaze that has forced residents of more than 1,000 homes to evacuate.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). A gigantic plume of smoke rises as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo., Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

By JULIAN HATTEM

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Organizers of a prominent Utah July Fourth festival struck a deal to allow five LGBT organizations to participate in the parade Thursday, reversing an initial rejection given just hours after signing a nondiscrimination agreement with Provo city leaders.

The deal followed an outcry that included the Utah County Commission chairman threatening to rescind $100,000 in funding and an LGBT group leader denouncing festival organizers as showing "staggering bigotry."

America's Freedom Festival didn't immediately comment on the deal. But a member of the festival's board of trustees agreed to pay for a float hosting three of the groups, said Kendall Wilcox, a member of Mormon Building Bridges. The two other organizations will march with a quilt that Wilcox said represents different versions of Utah families.

Festival organizers said earlier that the five LGBT organizations were among 22 applications denied for failing to meet its specific requirements. Two of the groups had filed a joint application.

It's unclear which requirements the groups had not met. Festival organizers said participants cannot touch on political or social issues and must focus their applications on the spirit of patriotism.

"Let's celebrate America pure and simple," festival director Paul Warner said in a statement after the rejections were announced.

The event had been criticized for blocking participation by LGBT groups in the past, but Wednesday's outcry noted the festival had signed a contract Tuesday with Provo city leaders that included a new nondiscrimination agreement. As part of the contract, the city agreed to provide $150,000 in cash and in-kind contributions for the festival.

Organizers had also signed a separate contract with Utah County in March that included a nondiscrimination clause. The contract stipulates county contributions of roughly $100,000 for the event.

After the applications were rejected Wednesday, Troy Williams, the executive director of advocacy group Equality Utah, accused organizers of "staggering bigotry" and said in a statement that the disconnect between their words and actions was "astonishing as it is disappointing."

Utah County Commission Chairman Nathan Ivie said on Twitter that he would try to pull funding for the organization.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi had urged the two sides to work together on an arrangement to allow the LGBT groups to participate. The theme of the float agreed to Thursday is "Utah's LGBT community celebrates America: United we stand."

The emotional two-hour meeting Thursday involved tears, yelling and deeply painful stories, Wilcox said.

"I'm sort of in shock and pleasantly surprised at how much ground we actually covered," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.