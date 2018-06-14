Tulsa Police Name Man Killed In Collision With Skiatook School B - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Name Man Killed In Collision With Skiatook School Bus

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have identified a man killed in a collision with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.  Russell Pleasant was driving a Suburban near Pine and North 121st East Avenue when police say a load of pallets strapped to the roof of the vehicle shifted.

They believe the load shift caused Pleasant, 33, to swerve into the school bus which was carrying members of the Skiatook girls basketball team. 

The coach driving the school bus tried to avoid the collision but could not, police said. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The nine athletes and the coach's young son, who were all on the bus, weren't hurt. 

Police said the driver of the SUV died on impact.

Sergeant Shane Tuell of the Tulsa Police Department said the pallets were loaded illegally.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.