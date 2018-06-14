Tulsa Police Name Man Killed In Collision With Skiatook School Bus

Police have identified a man killed in a collision with a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Russell Pleasant was driving a Suburban near Pine and North 121st East Avenue when police say a load of pallets strapped to the roof of the vehicle shifted.

They believe the load shift caused Pleasant, 33, to swerve into the school bus which was carrying members of the Skiatook girls basketball team.

The coach driving the school bus tried to avoid the collision but could not, police said. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The nine athletes and the coach's young son, who were all on the bus, weren't hurt.

Police said the driver of the SUV died on impact.

Sergeant Shane Tuell of the Tulsa Police Department said the pallets were loaded illegally.