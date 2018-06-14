Hunt Is On For Abandoned Tulsa Natural Gas Well

On Monday, the Corporation Commission is going to start digging in a neighborhood near 71st and Harvard. They're trying to find what they believe is an abandoned natural gas well that's been leaking gas for some time.

Neighbors say it's been a bit of a wild goose chase for a couple of years. Gas has been detected, and the CC keeps trying to locate the source. They have drilled exploratory holes in the streets and inserted a gas pipe - but so far, no luck.

The hunt will start again at 8 a.m. June 18. in the neighborhood just south of 71st Street. When they find it, they plan to cap it, seal it off and repave the street, solving the problem for residents.

They don't have an estimated time for completion.