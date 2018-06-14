Tulsa Gas Line Fire Injures Firefighter, ONG Employees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Gas Line Fire Injures Firefighter, ONG Employees

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Fire Department says a gas line fire sent five people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. 

TFD says a firefighter, 3 ONG employees, and a fifth person were injured in the fire that took place in a neighborhood near W. 61st Street and S. 33rd W. Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

At one point, flames could be seen shooting into the air before the line was shut off, stopping the fire.

The Tulsa Housing Authority said they were trying to install a surveillance camera when a contractor hit an unmarked gas line. ONG and the fire department came to patch the gas line, and in the process, something sparked a fire and an explosion followed. 

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time. Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. 

