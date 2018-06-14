Colorado wildfire forces nearly 2K evacuations amid drought

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The threat of hot, windy weather and thunderstorms is posing more problems for firefighters battling a Colorado blaze that has forced residents of more than 1,000 homes to evacuate.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). A gigantic plume of smoke rises as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo., Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.

America's Freedom Festival at Provo will once again exclude an LGBT resource center for youths from its July 4 parade.

Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.

D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.

(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

(Shannon Broderck/Laramie Boomerang via AP). Smoke from a wildfire can be seen rising from the Medicine Bow National Forest from Highway 230 near Woods Landing, Wyo., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Several thousand people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multip...

(Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP). A wildland firefighter works to contain the flames at the Buffalo Fire site Wednesday, June 13, 2018, near Silverthorne, Colo. As of 10:45 am Wednesday, the 91 acre fire is 0 percent contained but no homes were da...

(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo, smoke of a wildfire covers the Buffalo Mountain area, west of Silverthorne and north of Frisco, Colo. A fast-moving brush fire destroyed homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab...

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). As the sun sets, smoke rises from a 416 Fire burn area west of the Falls creek Ranch subdivision late Wednesday, June 13, 2018, near Durango, Colo.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). A gigantic plume of smoke rises as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo., Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - The threat of hot, windy weather and thunderstorms Thursday posed more problems for firefighters battling a Colorado wildfire that has forced residents of more than 1,000 homes to evacuate and led to warnings for others to get ready to leave.

The fire 13 miles (43 kilometers) north of Durango is in the Four Corners Region where Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah meet - the epicenter of a large U.S. Southwest swath of exceptional drought, the worst category of drought.

Moderate to extreme drought conditions affect larger areas of those four states plus parts of Nevada, California, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This week, authorities in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico closed recreational areas and enacted fire restrictions because of the high fire danger.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, reported there were 1,746 people responding to fight six active wildfires in the region. Firefighting costs have reached $12 million since June 1 for the Durango-area wildfire alone, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in suburban Denver.

In southwest Colorado, officials told residents of nearly 350 homes to be prepared to leave if dry thunderstorms, high heat and gusty winds spread a wildfire that has blackened more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) and is seen as extremely dangerous for firefighters.

"With the storms comes the lighting and those gusty winds. We're definitely asking the firefighters to keep their eyes open and their heads up and pay attention to any changes in the weather," fire team spokesman Jamie Knight told The Durango Herald.

About 1,900 homes have been evacuated since the fire began June 1, though 560 homes were declared safe late Wednesday, allowing some residents to return.

"We were just happy to get back. We were tired of living out of suitcases. You can imagine four people and two large Labs in small hotel rooms," Joe Hardman told the Herald after going home with his wife, two daughters and two Labrador retrievers.

The fire forced Colorado's San Juan National Forest tourist destination to close but hasn't destroyed any homes. More than 1,050 firefighters backed by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had contained 15 percent of the blaze, said Cameron Eck, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Incident firefighting team.

Just west of the Continental Divide, Summit County officials said they stopped a 90-acre (35-hectare) fire from reaching 1,300 homes in the Colorado town of Silverthorne, a popular jumping-off point for ski resorts. That fire was human caused, and an investigation was ongoing, Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino said.

In southern Wyoming, firefighters battled a 17-square-mile (44 square kilometer) fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest that forced the evacuation of nearly 400 homes in 10 small communities. That blaze has destroyed one home and two outbuildings.

On Wednesday, a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the southern Utah tourist town of Moab. Several firefighters and residents were treated for smoke inhalation or heat exhaustion.

Natalie Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, said the parched region could get rain starting Saturday as remnants of Tropical Storm Bud arrive from the south.

That's a mixed blessing for firefighters, meteorologist Mike Charnick told the Herald. Storms could produce flash flooding and landslides in burn scar area, "and it doesn't take a whole lot of rainfall to do that," Charnick said.

___

Associated Press writers Bob Moen in Cheyenne, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque and Matt Volz in Helena contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.