Program Using Inmates To Train Service Dogs For Veterans

Prisoners at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility are training service dogs to donate to Oklahoma veterans in need.

This is Grettle and Sarah, two of three service dogs who are fully certified and ready to be paired with a veteran. Prisoners are training rescue dogs like Sarah 24/7 for veterans in need.

"It's helped me a lot since I have been diagnosed with PTSD. When I have nightmares, she wakes me up, when I disassociate she comes and nudges me. She knows everything that I am feeling," said JBCC Prisoner Robert Thornton.

The program called Paws for Patriots started about a year ago and is the only program like it in the state. Any prisoner can be involved but Robert Thornton and Adam Myers are also veterans themselves.

Thornton is serving time for assault and battery with intent to kill. He says just because he's incarcerated, doesn't mean he can't still serve.

"We are veterans of the armed forces of the United States of America that is something no one can take away from you," said Thornton.

Myers says this is more than a job for them, he says this program gives prisoners skills they can use when they get out and helps them heal from past mistakes,” said Myers. "I feel that I have taken a lot from everybody so it's good for us to be able to give back."

4 dogs are graduating today as fully certified service dogs. Pepper, is the first to find a new home with retired US Army veteran Frank Martinez.

"A companion, she is going to help me with my stability. It means a lot," said Martinez.

Giving rescue dogs and prisoners a second chance, while helping veterans all over the state of Oklahoma.

"This journey has been like a forest knocking down the trees and making a path," said Paws for Patriots Instructor Tami Chaky.

JBCC says they hope this program continues to grow in the years to come.