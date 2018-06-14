Owasso Food Pantry In Desperate Need Of Donations

An Owasso food pantry is desperate for donations tonight because their shelves are nearly bare and Owasso Community Resources says they've seen a dramatic increase in people who need their services.

In the first thirteen days of June, this room helped feed 62 families. And now the Owasso Community Resources is enlisting the community to help fill it back up.

Owasso Community Resources provides food and other supplies year-round to people from Owasso, Collinsville, Turley, and Sperry. The food pantry served 200 families in May and now that school is out the shelves are nearly wiped clean.

"As soon as we get things its been going right out the door," Said Executive Director Randy Cowling. “In the summer we seem to have this issue every year and we try to prepare but this year it's more significant than it’s ever been.

Cowling says nearly 32 percent of children attending school in Owasso qualify for reduced lunches, leaving families searching for ways to feed them.

Owasso resident JoAnn Williams felt inspired to answer the call for help.

“This morning I was compelled. I literally woke up and was compelled to do something about this.”

Williams went to the store and bought a full car load of food items back to help stock the shelves.

"We are in need so we've been reaching out to the community to see if we can fill the pantry, so we can continue to feed the families we have,” said Cowling

Cowling says they can use any help possible whether its food items like spaghetti sauce or even monetary donations. Anything to help this community during the tough summer months.