Tulsa Hosts 44th Annual Mid America Ford And Shelby Nationals

The 44th Annual Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals event will be in Tulsa for the next four days.

They kick off each year with a parade of Mustang owners driving from South Tulsa to downtown.

News On 6’s Lori Fullbright led the pack Thursday in the 2018 Super Snake with 800 Horsepower. The event lasts through Sunday and will feature Mustang enthusiasts from 34 states and 7 different countries.

There will be road racing as well as drag races and a car show on 71st and Lewis.

