Tulsa Police: One Dead In Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Tulsa Police have confirmed one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on North Harvard.

Both sides of Gilcrease expressway under Highway 11 are closed as Tulsa police and fire manage the scene right now.

Police say at least one woman is dead after officials tell us she was trying to change a tire on the side of the highway.

Police say there were three cars involved. One was the car that needed the tire changed, another was a car of family members who came to help then the third car is the one that police say hit the woman.

But the scene is very tense right now. There's a lot of family members on scene who are grieving the loss of their loved one. Police have not released the age or identity of the woman.

Investigators are working to get some more information on the other people involved and whether there were any other injuries.

This a developing story...