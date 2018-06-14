Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

Corrections in a top medical journal and an investigation of research misconduct allegations at a major university give a glimpse into how scientists set the record straight when mistakes are made.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). FILE - This Dec. 29, 2011 file photo shows the entrance to the editorial offices of the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the journal retracted and republished a landmark study on the Medi...

(AP Photo/Rob Carr). FILE - This June 8, 2007 file photo shows a glass of milk on a table during a family breakfast in Montgomery, Ala. Nearly 20 years ago, about nearly half of high school students said they drank at least one glass of milk a day. But...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

America's Freedom Festival at Provo will once again exclude an LGBT resource center for youths from its July 4 parade.

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".

Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

Donald Trump's personal attorney asked a federal judge Thursday night to sign a gag order to stop porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer from speaking with reporters and releasing information about the case to the public.

In a court filing in Los Angeles, an attorney for Michael Cohen - the president's personal lawyer - argues that Michael Avenatti, who is representing Daniels, has been tainting the case with a "publicity tour" that has included more than 100 television interview since March.

Cohen's attorney, Brent Blakely, argues that Avenatti is "mainly driven by his seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity."

Blakely argues in court documents that Avenatti's behavior, including the almost daily tweets about Cohen, is unethical, threatens his client's ability to have a fair trial and is turning the case into a "media circus." He wants a judge to sign a restraining order that would prohibit Avenatti from speaking with reporters or publicly releasing details about the case.

He said the "malicious attacks on Mr. Cohen must be stopped in its tracks."

Avenatti called Blakely's request a "complete joke" and said he would vehemently oppose it.

"The only unethical lawyers in this case are Mr. Cohen and his lawyer Mr. Blakely. They want to hide the truth from the American people because Mr. Cohen and Mr. Blakely believe that conspiracy and cover-up are acceptable. They want the cover-up to continue," he told The Associated Press.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

Daniels is suing Trump and Cohen and is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She argues the agreement should be nullified because Cohen signed it, but the president did not.

Cohen had sought to delay the legal fight after his home and office were raided by the FBI in April. The agents were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things.

A federal judge agreed in April to delay the case for 90 days after Cohen argued that the criminal investigation overlapped with issues in the lawsuit and his right against self-incrimination would be adversely affected because he won't be able to respond and defend himself.

Avenatti has asked the court to reconsider the delay, force Trump to answer questions under oath and allow him to obtain documents in the lawsuit.

The president's lawyers said they would oppose that request and a hearing is set for later this month.

___

Balsamo reported from Orlando, Florida. Associated Press journalist Catherine Lucey in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.