Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha's book, "What The Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City," goes on sale Tuesday. It details her role in the crisis spawned by an ill-fated switch to a water source that wasn't properly treated and exposed children to the toxin linked to developmental and behavioral problems.

Hanna-Attisha's book shares her struggles with officials, who disputed and discredited her data. But it also reveals the speed with which they relented and launched efforts to improve the water and work to improve the health of affected children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.