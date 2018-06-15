Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...
A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.
A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.More >>
A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.
A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.
A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store.
A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>
A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha's book, "What The Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City," goes on sale Tuesday. It details her role in the crisis spawned by an ill-fated switch to a water source that wasn't properly treated and exposed children to the toxin linked to developmental and behavioral problems.
Hanna-Attisha's book shares her struggles with officials, who disputed and discredited her data. But it also reveals the speed with which they relented and launched efforts to improve the water and work to improve the health of affected children.
