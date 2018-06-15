'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.

AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

An Asian-American group suing Harvard University says it has evidence of discrimination in the school's admissions process.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). FILE-- In this March 7, 2017 file photograph, rowers pass the campus of Harvard University as they paddle down the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the group Students for Fair Admissions will file dueling analyse...

Both sides say data on their side in Harvard admissions suit

Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.

(AP Photo/Norman Shapiro, File). FILE - In this May 1, 1990 file photo, members of the Sweezey family watch as fire destroys their garage and threatens their house in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pouring out of Kilauea volcano burned down the whole town 28 y...

(Julie Beardsley via AP). This 1990 photo provided by Julie Beardsley shows a road sign nearly covered in lava from an eruption of Kilauea Volcano that destroyed her home and the entire town of Kalapana, Hawaii. Beardsley remembers lava slowly taking o...

(Julie Beardsley via AP). Julie Beardsley provided this 2018 self-portrait from her home in Mendocino County, Calif. In Hawaii, Beardsley remembers in 1990 lava slowly taking over Kalapana, a village beloved for its surf spot and black sand beach, and ...

(Julie Beardsley via AP). This undated photo provided by Julie Beardsley shows her home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii, before lava pouring out of Kilauea Volcano burned down both her home and the whole town of Kalapana 28 year...

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Lava pouring out of a Hawaii volcano burned down Mary Dressler's home and her town 28 years ago. Now, watching creeping lobes of molten rock slowly wipe out entire neighborhoods over the past month, she has been transported back to those losses.

Memories and emotions overcame the naturopathic physician when she recently took clothing donations to an evacuation center - so much so she had a hard time staying.

"You see people walk up with that lost look. They have no clue what they're going to do next. I know that feeling," Dressler said.

Lava has destroyed more than 600 homes on the Big Island since the Kilauea volcano began spraying molten rock out of a vent on a residential street May 3.

The newly homeless aren't alone: Kilauea has covered large swathes of the island's rural Puna district multiple times over the past century. People who have lived through these past eruptions speak of profound despair at losing their way of life but also about the new opportunities and perspectives they gained.

Dressler remembers helping her elderly neighbors load their belongings into shipping containers as lava approached the old Hawaiian fishing village of Kalapana in April 1990.

She packed her own pictures and personal belongings when an official pointed out that she had helped others but hadn't taken anything from her own home. He told her it was time.

"I remember walking out of that house and thinking we were definitely coming back," she said.

It burned down in less than 45 minutes.

Dressler, her husband and their two daughters, ages 3 and 5, moved into the video rental store they operated in nearby Pahoa town. They stayed there until they found a house to rent two weeks later. By December, they had built a new home in that neighborhood.

She wasn't able to feel lost for long because she had young children to care for.

"It there's any salvation in this whole thing, is it gives you an incentive to work harder and to get back up on your feet again. And you know if you did it once, you can do it again," she said.

Many who have lost everything in Kilauea eruptions rebuild in nearby zones also at risk of being inundated by lava. People want to stay in their community, be where their family has lived for hundreds of years or love the weather and scenery. Affordability also is a factor: some of Hawaii's cheapest land is on the slopes of Kilauea.

The destruction in Hawaii comes as Guatemala struggles to recover from an eruption of the Volcano of Fire this month that killed at least 110 people and left about 200 people missing.

In Hawaii, Julie Beardsley remembers lava slowly taking over Kalapana, a village beloved for its surf spot and black sand beach, and neighboring communities. She called it a "time of intense sadness and hardship for everyone."

She said a longtime resident named Minnie Kaawaloa helped guide her through it, while invoking Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes and fire.

"She explained this was Pele's land, and you didn't argue or resist her. There was something larger going on that was beyond your control. That you had to trust in God, in yourself, and in your community, and understand life would go on. In the midst of loss and grief, there was a future," Beardsley said in an email.

She described the leader of the Big Island's civil defense, Harry Kim, who is now the island's mayor, as a beacon of compassion during the crisis. He inspired Beardsley to give back to her community and she became an epidemiologist in Mendocino County, California.

Dressler's and Beardsley's former homes in Kalapana are buried under hundreds of feet of hardened lava.

Decades earlier and further upslope, Rosemary Kawamoto, her parents and three sisters evacuated their farm after scientists warned that a series of earthquakes might signal a new phase of an eruption.

Her father returned every day in 1955 to check on their property. Then, a vent cracked open the earth on the farm and a crater later formed in their cucumber patch.

"That cucumber patch became very famous," said Kawamoto, who was 9 at the time. "My dad lost the whole thing."

Lava spared their house, but her family never moved back because her mother, a city girl from Honolulu, objected. The family moved to Hilo, the largest town on the Big Island, and sold the farm.

"It changed my life," Kawamoto said.

Dressler tells new evacuees to hold on to memories from neighborhoods now submerged in black rock.

"And just pick up the pieces and move forward as best as you can. And try to do it each and every day. That's all we've got," she said.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the Hawaii volcano here: https://apnews.com/tag/Kilauea

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.