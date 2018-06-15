AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".

The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".

Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.

A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.

AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's...

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Friends Vaneya Collier, foreground, and Joslynn Cooley, background (obscured), both 11, of Erie, carry a poster depicting the Rev. Martin Luther King as they marched with about 160 people along West Sixth ...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Thousands of anti-poverty activists have launched a campaign in recent weeks modeled after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People's Campaign of 1968. Like the push 50 years ago, advocates are hoping to draw attention to those struggling with deep poverty from Appalachia to the Mississippi Delta, from the American Southwest to California's farm country.

The latest effort is led by Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Rev. Liz Theoharis of New York City, who are encouraging activists in 40 states to take part in acts of civil disobedience, teach-ins and demonstrations to force communities to address poverty. They say poverty continues to be ignored and only a "moral revival" can bring it to the nation's consciousness.

The new campaign has also brought new attention to the tumultuous summer of 1968 when the two leading backers of the campaign - King and Robert F. Kennedy - were assassinated two months apart.

Here's a look at the two campaigns:

THE ORIGINAL CAMPAIGN

Before his assassination, King sought to organize a campaign to direct the country's attention toward poverty. He felt attacking poverty was the next phase of the civil rights movement and the 1968 campaign would push for a guaranteed income, the end to housing discrimination and reducing the nation's growing trend toward militarism.

At the time, around 13 percent of U.S. residents lived in poverty.

King reached out to Mexican-American, Native American and Appalachia white leaders to build a multi-ethnic, multiracial coalition that would come from their hometowns on "mule carts" and "old trucks" to Washington, D.C., to dramatize the plight of the poor. Following King's assassination in Memphis, members of the coalition began to fight with each other.

Thousands of poor people set up a shantytown they called "Resurrection City" on the Washington National Mall but became demoralized by racial tensions, a lack of leadership, and eventually, the assassination of Kennedy.

THE REBOOT

Organizers of the 2018 campaign said they wanted to use the 50th anniversary of the 1968 effort to restart conversations around the struggles that poor people continue to face, especially since the U.S. poverty rate is roughly back to around 13 percent. This time, Barber and Theoharis said the campaign won't be centered solely in Washington and would include events around the country.

For 40 days, demonstrators planned to hold acts of civil disobedience like blocking traffic and refusing to leave public buildings every Monday nationwide. Hundreds of activists, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, have been arrested so far.

Theoharis said the purpose is to build "a season of organizing" to create a long-term movement aimed at restoring the Voting Rights Act, ending gerrymandering, and helping bolster the minimum wage. She said organizers also hope to influence the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election.

Because the nation is more diverse than in 1968, Barber said the new campaign also calls for protection of immigrant, LGBT residents and refugees from the Middle East.

THE CHALLENGES

Barber said media coverage of poverty has been ignored and overshadowed by what he calls "Trump porn" - excessive coverage of President Donald Trump's tweets, the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election and the legal fight involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Small newspapers that used to cover poor rural areas like Linden, Tennessee and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota also have faced cutbacks. Not since Kennedy's 1968 presidential campaign have national politicians regularly visited rural, poor areas and focused on poverty in their platforms.

In addition, Barber said many American Christians have ignored the plight of the poor since megachurches regularly focus on the "prosperity Gospel." Others have been focused solely on abortion and fighting gay rights, he said.

Barber said the multi-faith campaign seeks to reaffirm messages that religious figures like Jesus were primarily concerned about helping the poor and that the country had a moral obligation to tackle poverty. He also promised that organizers plan to pressure for media coverage of U.S.-Mexico border areas like El Paso, Texas, and Native American communities like San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Arizona.

___

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras is a member of the AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.