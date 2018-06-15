Police ID Woman In Fatal Tulsa Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police ID Woman In Fatal Tulsa Crash

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police identified a woman killed while helping her husband change a flat tire Thursday evening on a car in the 3100 block of North Harvard. 

Officers say 63-year-old Mary Jane Cassady died just before 8 p.m.

Police say Cassady's niece call her and her husband to help change the tire on the niece's car which was parked in the outside lane of Harvard at the Gilcrease Expressway.

They said the Cassadys pulled their car behind the niece's car and turned on their flashers, then began helping change the tire.

Police say a 74-year-old man, driving a Chevy Impala, was headed north on Harvard when officers say he crashed into the Cassady's car, pushing it into the niece's car, which then hit and killed Mary Cassady.

6/13/2018 Related Story Tulsa Police: One Dead In Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Police took the the unidentified man to the OSU Medical Center for a blood test, then released him pending results of that test.

Harvard was reopened to traffic about 2-and-a-half hours later.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.