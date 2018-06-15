Police ID Woman In Fatal Tulsa Crash

Police identified a woman killed while helping her husband change a flat tire Thursday evening on a car in the 3100 block of North Harvard.

Officers say 63-year-old Mary Jane Cassady died just before 8 p.m.

Police say Cassady's niece call her and her husband to help change the tire on the niece's car which was parked in the outside lane of Harvard at the Gilcrease Expressway.

They said the Cassadys pulled their car behind the niece's car and turned on their flashers, then began helping change the tire.

Police say a 74-year-old man, driving a Chevy Impala, was headed north on Harvard when officers say he crashed into the Cassady's car, pushing it into the niece's car, which then hit and killed Mary Cassady.

Police took the the unidentified man to the OSU Medical Center for a blood test, then released him pending results of that test.

Harvard was reopened to traffic about 2-and-a-half hours later.