OHP: Teen Drowns At Lake Tenkiller After Jumping Off Cliff

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Division is set to resume a search Friday after they a Muskogee teenager dove off a 15-foot cliff on Lake Tenkiller and drowned Thursday evening.

The OHP say the drowning happened at the Burnt Cabin Cliffs area at the Cherokee County lake just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses told troopers the unidentified 18-year-old teen resurfaced after the dive, but started struggling, then went under. Other swimmers rushed to help, but were not able to bring the teen back to the surface.

The OHP as well as the Cookson and Keys Fire Departments suspended the search due to darkness, but plan to use sonar to help in recovering the teen's body.

Witnesses told the OHP, the teen was not using a personal flotation device.