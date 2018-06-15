OHP: Teen Drowns At Lake Tenkiller After Jumping Off Cliff

Police identified a woman killed while helping her husband change a flat tire Thursday evening on a car in the 3100 block of North Harvard.More >>
Police identified a woman killed while helping her husband change a flat tire Thursday evening on a car in the 3100 block of North Harvard.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Division is set to resume a search Friday after they a Muskogee teenager dove off a 15-foot cliff on Lake Tenkiller and drowned Thursday evening.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Division is set to resume a search Friday after they a Muskogee teenager dove off a 15-foot cliff on Lake Tenkiller and drowned Thursday evening.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!