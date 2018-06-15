Muskogee Husband, Who Police Say Shot His Wife, Turns Himself In

A Muskogee man accused of shooting his wife Wednesday, June 13th, is now in the Muskogee County jail.

Muskogee Police says 21-year-old Jesse James Hansen turned himself in, in Pittsburg County.

Prosecutors charged Hansen Thursday with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say investigators believe Hansen shot his wife in the arm, neck and face when she attempted to leave the Port City apartments.

