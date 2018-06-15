Police: Two Arrested For Stealing $1,300 In Items From Claremore Walmart

Police arrest two women after officers say the pair allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Claremore Walmart.

Police got a call Thursday about a robbery at the store on Lynn Riggs Boulevard.

Officers arrived spotted the car they were in and followed it a nearby convenience store parking lot.

The pair are identified as 22-year-old Alicia Grass and 35-year-old Mary Robinson.

Inside the car, police recovered more than $1,300 in merchandise. The list included backpacks and gaming systems as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police say when they questioning Robinson, they say she first lied about her name and date of birth. They later learned Robinson was trying to use someone else's identity.

Both Mary Robinson and Alicia Grass admitted to getting in trouble at this Walmart before.

The two women were booked into the Rogers County jail on complaints including larceny from a retailer, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.