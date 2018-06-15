Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

Corrections in a top medical journal and an investigation of research misconduct allegations at a major university give a glimpse into how scientists set the record straight when mistakes are made.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). FILE - This Dec. 29, 2011 file photo shows the entrance to the editorial offices of the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the journal retracted and republished a landmark study on the Medi...

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Two passengers fell 34 feet (10 meters) to the ground Thursday night when a roller coaster derailed and authorities had to pull eight others to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

"The front car which was holding four passengers completely came off the tracks," said Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton, adding that the two passengers suffered traumatic injuries when they fell from that car. "The other two were still in the car dangling. They had to be rescued from firefighters on the ground."

Firefighters also used ladders to rescue six other passengers in two cars that were still on the Sand Blaster track.

"They had to use the tower ladder to get to them and then bring them on board and guide them safely back down," Staton said.

Six of the 10 passengers were taken to the hospital. Staton said she didn't know the extent of their injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

"We don't know what happened," Staton said.

