Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Two passengers fell 34 feet (10 meters) to the ground Thursday night when a roller coaster derailed and authorities had to pull eight others to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

"The front car which was holding four passengers completely came off the tracks," said Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton, adding that the two passengers suffered traumatic injuries when they fell from that car. "The other two were still in the car dangling. They had to be rescued from firefighters on the ground."

Firefighters also used ladders to rescue six other passengers in two cars that were still on the Sand Blaster track.

"They had to use the tower ladder to get to them and then bring them on board and guide them safely back down," Staton said.

Six of the 10 passengers were taken to the hospital. Staton said she didn't know the extent of their injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

"We don't know what happened," Staton said.

