NC Airport Glitch Leads To Canceled American Flight In Tulsa

At least one flight is already been canceled Friday at Tulsa International Airport because of a computer glitch at an airport in North Carolina.

American Flight 5323 to Charlotte scheduled for 1:12 p.m. Friday is canceled.

The airline says Charlotte Douglas Airport is experiencing a technical glitch stranding hundreds of travelers.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

No other Tulsa International Airport flights are being impacted.