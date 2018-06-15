Firefighter, 4 others badly hurt in Oklahoma gas line blast - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Firefighter, 4 others badly hurt in Oklahoma gas line blast

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma firefighter and four other people have been injured in an explosion and fire after a natural gas line ruptured in Tulsa.

Police say a tractor struck the gas line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the city's west side. A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman says an explosion and fire followed the rupture.

Officials say the firefighter, a bystander and three Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were critically injured and taken to a hospital.

None of the five hurt has been identified and authorities have not described their injuries.

The natural gas line was shut off and the fire extinguished at about 4:30 p.m.

Officials say no homes were threatened in the explosion and fire.

