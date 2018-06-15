Bridge Work To Cause Closures At Will Rogers Turnpike Vinita Exit

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says bridge work will cause the closure of the Vinita on/off ramps for both east and westbound Will Rogers Turnpike traffic overnight beginning Monday, June 18th.

The closures are 7:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day through Friday, June 21st.

Westbound drivers wanting to travel to Vinita will have the Afton exit and eastbound drivers will need to use the Big Cabin exit of Will Rogers Turnpike.

More information can be found at the OTA's website.