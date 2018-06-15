Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

Corrections in a top medical journal and an investigation of research misconduct allegations at a major university give a glimpse into how scientists set the record straight when mistakes are made.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). FILE - This Dec. 29, 2011 file photo shows the entrance to the editorial offices of the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the journal retracted and republished a landmark study on the Medi...

(AP Photo/Rob Carr). FILE - This June 8, 2007 file photo shows a glass of milk on a table during a family breakfast in Montgomery, Ala. Nearly 20 years ago, about nearly half of high school students said they drank at least one glass of milk a day. But...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.

Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword, raising concerns about police tactics and how the investigations will be handled.

The shootings all happened Thursday afternoon. Police Chief Rick Smith acknowledged it was unusual to have two deadly force incidents in such a short time span, given that Kansas City police typically count two to five fatal officer-involved shootings per year. The Kansas City Star reported Smith said the officers "did what they thought was necessary."

"I just wanted people in this city to know our officers are dedicated to go out here and protect the citizens of this city. Both incidents unfolded protecting other citizens," Smith said.

The Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, said he has many questions and isn't confident they will be answered by a police department investigation.

"It is clear to us that the accountability is not coming from within," Howard said. "There has absolutely got to be an independent review board."

Few details have been released about the shootings, including the victims' names. The first death happened when police shot a woman who barricaded herself in a shed for hours after someone called 911 to report she was outside in a residential area with a sword. Police Capt. Lionel Colón says he doesn't know if the woman was armed when she was killed. He also says he doesn't know if the woman had exited the shed or was shot while still inside. Colón told The Associated Press via email that he will have more information about the sword later Friday.

Colón earlier said he was "very confident (the shooting) was a last-resort situation to ensure the safety of the public."

But Robert King, who lives nearby, questioned why police didn't use nonlethal force to subdue the woman.

"We don't have tear gas to make her drop?" King asked. "I don't care if she had a spear - think about it."

The victims of the second shooting had reportedly been fighting over a golf cart and a gun in Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the first shooting. Hundreds of professors and teachers in town for an event at the nearby Kansas City Convention Center sought shelter in a basement as the melee erupted.

The Rev. Howard said he learned about the police shootings after meeting the families of four people killed in a deadly police chase earlier this month. The chase started in nearby Independence when the driver of a stolen vehicle fled and ended with the deadly crash at a Kansas City intersection.

"Jesus," he said. "It's just fatality on top of fatality."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.