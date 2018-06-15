Police Release Photo In Investigation Of Tulsa Murder

Tulsa Police released a photo in their investigation of the June 11 murder of Jim Rosenlieb. Rosenlieb, 80, was shot and killed by a burglar in his home in the 7000 block of East 52nd Street.

Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker released a photo from surveillance video of four prowlers who were within two blocks of the Rosenlieb house.

Walker said they haven't made a definitive link to the murder, but one of the prowlers is clearly holding a pistol. Anyone who recognizes any of the four people in the photo should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477.