Elderly Man Escapes Tulsa House Fire

Firefighters are battling heat in the 90s as well as the fire.

Tulsa Police and firefighters are on scene at a house fire near Apache and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 92-year-old man was home alone at the time of the fire, authorities said. His home and garage were damaged.

Firefighters said the fire started on the back porch near an electrical panel. It spread to the home and garage.

The man was out of the home when firefighters arrived.

TFD called in a large number of firefighters because of the heat. They rotated in and out of duty and got the fire under control quickly.