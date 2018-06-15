Climb Tulsa Opens Doors To Public - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Climb Tulsa Opens Doors To Public

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The new Climb Tulsa facility near 31st and Yale opened its door to the public Friday morning.

The facility has more than 20,000 square feet of climbing walls. 

"For me, it was sharing something that I loved. I love climbing and I think when you go to these big cities and you see a facility that has tons of great things to experience, and it's just easier to get into it," said Co-Owner Jason Burks. 

Burks has climbed all over the world and that's where he got his inspiration for the design.

"Snagged up stuff from you know a gym in the Netherlands … grabbed their features ... Las Vegas ... then Florida ... collected all these features and brought them into one." Burks said. 

The new facility has some of the most diverse walls in the United States.

It also includes fitness and yoga facilities and a large retail store.

"This is a very complete gym ... and that was something that I wanted ... something that had a compilation of all the best stuff," said Burks. 

That includes the only "rocktopia” wall in the United States which mimics rock climbing outside and the Moon Board where you can race against people around the world to complete a route.
 
Climbing is a team sport and they say the focus is bringing people of all ages together. 

