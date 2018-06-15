Yelp shuts down teachers' account sharing student reviews

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Walmart heirs deny any involvement in the Georgia governor's race after a leading candidate was secretly recorded saying that he backed favorable school choice laws in the state in order to get campaign money from the Walton family's non-profit foundation.

An Asian-American group suing Harvard University says it has evidence of discrimination in the school's admissions process.

A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.

Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

Yelp is shutting down accounts used by a Boston teacher to post rave restaurant reviews written by her third-grade students.

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

BOSTON (AP) - Yelp is shutting down accounts used by a Boston teacher to post rave restaurant reviews written by her third-grade students.

The reviews were part of an assignment designed to teach students at the Boston Teachers Union School about opinion writing. They described some restaurants glowingly with praise such as, "Prepare for your taste buds to explode!"

Teacher Taryn Snyder tells the Boston Globe that the students loved publishing their work and have grown as writers from the experience.

But Yelp says the law does not allow it to publish reviews written by people under age 13 without parental consent. A spokesperson also says that the website requires reviews to be the "firsthand experience" of the account holder.

Snyder says she plans to move the reviews to a different website.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

