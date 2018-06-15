Yelp shuts down teachers' account sharing student reviews - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Yelp shuts down teachers' account sharing student reviews

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • NASA's record-breaking spacewoman retires as astronaut

    NASA's record-breaking spacewoman retires as astronaut

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:51:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...
    NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.More >>
    NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.More >>

  • Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:48:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>

  • Yelp shuts down teachers' account sharing student reviews

    Yelp shuts down teachers' account sharing student reviews

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:35:59 GMT
    Yelp is shutting down accounts used by a Boston teacher to post rave restaurant reviews written by her third-grade students.More >>
    Yelp is shutting down accounts used by a Boston teacher to post rave restaurant reviews written by her third-grade students.More >>
    •   

BOSTON (AP) - Yelp is shutting down accounts used by a Boston teacher to post rave restaurant reviews written by her third-grade students.

The reviews were part of an assignment designed to teach students at the Boston Teachers Union School about opinion writing. They described some restaurants glowingly with praise such as, "Prepare for your taste buds to explode!"

Teacher Taryn Snyder tells the Boston Globe that the students loved publishing their work and have grown as writers from the experience.

But Yelp says the law does not allow it to publish reviews written by people under age 13 without parental consent. A spokesperson also says that the website requires reviews to be the "firsthand experience" of the account holder.

Snyder says she plans to move the reviews to a different website.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.