Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.

Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.

Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.

Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Michael Cohen amid an FBI investigation into his longtime personal lawyer's business dealings.

"I've always liked Michael. I haven't spoken to Michael in a long time," Trump said to reporters at the White House on Friday. Asked if Cohen, long among Trump's most trusted fixers, was still his attorney, the president said no.

"No he's not my lawyer anymore. But I've always liked Michael. And I think he's a good person," he said.

His comments came on a day when it became clear that a review of materials seized in raids on Cohen's home and office in April won't significantly slow a criminal investigation of his business dealings. The review is to determine which materials should be withheld from prosecutors because of attorney-client privilege.

Barbara Jones, a former federal judge appointed by a judge to oversee the review, reported in a court filing that "substantial progress and diligent effort" by attorneys for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization meant that a deadline to finish the work by Friday should be extended 10 more days.

Cohen has not been charged with a crime.

In a court filing Friday, prosecutors said they had reconstructed about 16 pages of documents that had been found inside a shredder during the raid.

They also said they had recovered the equivalent of more than 700 pages of encrypted messages sent by secure applications on Cohen's devices.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cohen planned to find new lawyers - preferably recent federal prosecutors in Manhattan themselves - to represent him as the criminal probe continues.

Although some speculated that the development means Cohen is leaning closer to cooperating with prosecutors, it is common for people to change representation, particularly as their legal bills pile up.

On Thursday, his lawyers asked a judge in Los Angeles to stop California attorney Michael Avenatti from a "publicity tour" that has included over 100 television appearances since March. They called Avenatti's appearances on behalf of his client, porn actress Stormy Daniels - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - "malicious attacks" that could contaminate a jury pool.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it. Daniels has sued Trump and Cohen to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election when she was paid $130,000.

A judge Friday indicated no ruling would occur on the request before July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.